Mohamed Salah receives lucrative contract offer - but not from Liverpool: report

Mohamed Salah is now just six months away from becoming a free agent, with his future at Liverpool still unclear.

Though the Egyptian has produced arguably the best form of his career to date for Liverpool this term, he is yet to commit his future at Anfield. Negotiations are ongoing, but, with the January transfer window now open, he is free to discuss his future with clubs outside of England ahead of a proposed free transfer in the summer.

And those discussions look to have resulted in a lucrative contract offer from a top European club, as they pile the pressure on both Salah and Liverpool.

Mohamed Salah receives PSG offer, piling the pressure on Liverpool

According to French journalist Romain Collet Gaudin, PSG are extremely keen to bring Mohamed Salah to Paris next season, and have offered him a deal worth £415,000-per-week on a three-year contract.

By contrast, Liverpool are only looking to pay Salah £330,000-per-week, while only extending his contract by another two years. It seems his preference is to continue his career at Anfield, but with such a lucrative offer on the table Liverpool might find it difficult to compete.

Salah also highlighted after beating West Ham 5-0 last Sunday that he isn't close to signing anything with the Reds, either.

"We are far away from that [contract] and I don't want to put anything in the media," Salah said. "The only thing on my mind is I want Liverpool to win the league and I want to be part of that.

"I will do my best for the team to win the trophy. There is a few other teams catching up with us and we need to stay focused and humble and go again."

In FourFourTwo's view, it seems unlikely that the 32-year-old will agree to join PSG, though that reported offer could actually help Salah in negotiations with his current side. Liverpool won't want to lose the Egyptian, and might have to swallow their pride and pay him closer to what the French side are prepared to spend.