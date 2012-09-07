Montenegro and Poland get physical in draw

The visitors took an early lead from the penalty spot when Robert Lewandowski was fouled in the fifth minute. Jakub Blaszczykowski stepped up to score.

The Poles seemed disturbed after their goalkeeper Przemyslaw Tyton was struck by a firecracker thrown from the crowd, with more objects landing nearby.

Nikola Drincic and then, on the stroke of half-time, Mirko Vucinic, gave the home side the lead, only for Poland to grab an equaliser after Adrian Mierzejewski headed in Ludovic Obraniak's free-kick in the 55th minute.

Tempers became frayed as the second half continued.

Referee Kristinn Jakobsson sent off Montenegro's Savo Pavicevic in the 69th minute after he elbowed Borussia Dortmund striker Robert Lewandowski.

Two minutes later Poland's Ludovic Obraniak saw red after he pushed an opponent.

"This looked very similar to a war," said Poland's new coach Waldemar Fornalik. "Because of this one point is even more valuable."