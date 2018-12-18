Mourinho sacked: Pogba's tweet a dig at departing Man United boss?

If you had to speculate over which Manchester United players might not be too disappointed to see Jose Mourinho leave, Paul Pogba would probably sit quite high on the list.

The Frenchman had an often-frosty relationship with Mourinho, who was sacked on Tuesday after Sunday's 3-1 loss to Liverpool left the club languishing 11 points adrift of the top four.

It did not take long for Pogba to stir into life on social media, United's record signing posting an ambiguous, but intriguingly timed, tweet that he promptly deleted.

The tweet invited people to caption an image of Pogba in which he was depicted shooting a sideways glance at the camera with a furrowed brow, his expression more of a smirk than a smile.

This is what tweeted and then deletedWas this an ill-timed sponsored tweet or a perfectly timed dig at departing manager Jose Mourinho? December 18, 2018

An ill-timed sponsored post, perhaps? Or maybe a perfectly timed dig at a departing nemesis?

Either way, it seemed to get a reaction from Gary Neville, an eight-time Premier League winner with United, who tweeted: ""Caption this". You do one as well!"