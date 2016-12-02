Mourinho: Schweinsteiger can stay at Man Utd

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho says Bastian Schweinsteiger could remain at the club beyond January.

Mourinho stressed Schweinsteiger holds the power given he is under contract at Old Trafford until 2018, but praised the midfielder's attitude since returning to first-team contention.

The 32-year-old made his first United appearance since March as a late substitute in Wednesday's 4-1 EFL Cup win over West Ham at Old Trafford, one month after returning to training having been exiled by the manager at the start of the season.

Mourinho has now suggested there is every chance he could stay until the end of the campaign.

"Of course he can [stay]," Mourinho said ahead of Sunday's Premier League trip to Everton.

"In the summer we tried to make something happen for Bastian to get a different future.

"If you have a contract with the club you are the powerful one that can decide your future.

"He decided to stay even in difficult circumstances. He worked for that and deserved that little happiness of the last month.

"In January again he is the powerful one - and probably with better feelings than before because now he is working with the team.

"He understands our dynamics, philosophy and you can see the happiness he showed the other day is from somebody who is so happy and so proud with his efforts and his determination. I like people with determination."

Mourinho felt Schweinsteiger deserved his rousing ovation from the home support.

He continued: "Everybody was happy. I was happy because when he was not training with the team he did it in a professional way.

"When he started training with the team he was struggling a little bit because it's not easy but he fought a lot against that and he managed to do that without injuries and without the need to stop.

"He was continuously working for a month so we thought it would be an option for him to play a little bit.

"He is another one who can help us. During the season you have injuries and suspensions. For example Paul Pogba and Marouane Fellaini were suspended in that match - two less - and he was ready.

"Of course it was only 10 minutes and the score was 3-1 [when he came on], but if we had needed him before then he was ready.

"He is another in the squad who is working to try to have more chances."