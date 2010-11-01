Navas to undergo ankle surgery
By app
MADRID - Sevilla winger Jesus Navas will have surgery on his troublesome left ankle after aggravating a previous injury in training on Monday.
The Spain international had been making good progress but hurt himself when attempting a cross and surgery was recommended by medical staff, the La Liga club said on their website.
Navas will miss Sevilla's match at home to Valencia next Monday and could be out for several weeks.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.