Nemec undergoes surgery after tree fall
By app
BERLIN - Kaiserslautern striker Adam Nemec needed surgery for a broken collarbone and will be out for about three months after falling from a cherry tree at his home, the club said on Wednesday.
The 25-year-old Slovak broke his collarbone and two ribs and suffered a concussion after falling from the tree in his garden on Monday evening, the club said on their website.
"He underwent surgery for the broken collarbone. According to the doctors if his recovery is problem-free then he can return to team training in about three months," the club said.
Nemec played 24 league games for Kaiserslautern last season, scoring three goals.
