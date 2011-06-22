Nemec undergoes surgery after tree fall

The 25-year-old Slovak broke his collarbone and two ribs and suffered a concussion after falling from the tree in his garden on Monday evening, the club said on their website.

"He underwent surgery for the broken collarbone. According to the doctors if his recovery is problem-free then he can return to team training in about three months," the club said.

Nemec played 24 league games for Kaiserslautern last season, scoring three goals.