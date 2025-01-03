Newcastle and Tottenham 'closely following' star Julian Nagelsmann is particularly impressed by: report

Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur want to sign an emerging star from the SPL who has also caught the attention of Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann this season.

Aged just 25, the Celtic man has 25 goal contributions in 26 games for Brendan Rodgers’ side who are currently 11 points clear at the top of the table. The striker is attracting attention from Julian Nagelsmann with a call-up for Germany even being touted.

But it is attention from the Premier League which has prompted the Celts to be on high alert, as the January window offers a vital opportunity for teams to bolster their squad.

Newcastle and Tottenham keen on Nicholas Kuhn

Kuhn plays for Celtic (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to TBR Football, Nicholas Kuhn is being monitored by both Newcastle and Tottenham, with a value of £30m placed on the head of the in-form forward.

Brighton, Brentford and Crystal Palace have also been watching the Celtic man who moved to Scotland in January 2024. The reigning SPL champions want to extend his stay beyond 2029.

Arriving for just £3m for Rapid Vienna, it has been quite the rise for Kuhn who also spent time during his youth career at both Ajax and Bayern Munich.

Nagelsmann has been paying atttention to Kuhn in Scotland (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nagelsmann has expressed his desire to bring Kuhn into the German set-up, especially given the ageing strike force that surrounds Die Mannschaft at present.

“Kuhn is also a good player with a lot of desire. He’s someone we’re keeping an eye on,” the German boss said back in November.

Spurs have been rocked by injuries over the course of the season so far but it remains to be seen how much wiggle the Lilywhites can muster in the January market. Dominic Solanke was brought in for £65m and Archie Gray for £40m too.

Newcastle are facing an anxious wait over Alexander Isak’s future and with other clubs sniffing around him, the onus is on Eddie Howe’s side to secure European football this season.

In FourFourTwo’s view, Kuhn would perhaps be best off waiting until the summer to assess his options, with there a chance Newcastle could be willing to secure his signature if Isak does move onto pastures new.

The Magpies are back in Premier League action on Saturday, as they take on Tottenham Hotspur in the lunchtime kick-off in North London.