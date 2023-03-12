Newcastle boost top four hopes with first Premier League win since mid-January

Newcastle boosted their hopes of finishing in the top four with a 2-1 victory at home to Wolves on Sunday – their first win in the Premier League since January 15th.

The Magpies took the lead through Alexander Isak after 26 minutes, but looked like they would have to settle for a draw when Hwang Hee-chan levelled for Wolves in the second half.

That was with 20 minutes remaining and with 11 left on the clock, Almiron produced a slick finish following a pass from Joe Willock to wrap up a much-needed win for Eddie Howe's men.

The victory ended a five-match winless run for Newcastle in the Premier League, following draws agains Crystal Palace, West Ham and Bournemouth, and defeats to Liverpool and Manchester City.

Their last win in the competition was a 1-0 success at home to Fulham on St James' Park on January 15th.

Newcastle are back up to fifth in the table, four points behind fourth-placed Tottenham with two games in hand over Antonio Conte's side.