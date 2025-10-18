Is Brighton vs Newcastle United on TV? Live streams, preview, how to watch Premier League game

Watch Brighton vs Newcastle as Nick Woltemade goes in search of a third Premier League goal in as many games, with all the broadcast information in this guide.

Brighton vs Newcastle key information • Date: Saturday, 18 October 2025 • Kick-off time: 3:00pm BST / 10:00am ET • Venue: Amex Stadium, Falmer • TV & Streaming: USA Network (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Newcastle United haven't beaten Brighton & Hove Albion since May 2023, a run of five winless meetings in the Premier League and FA Cup.

The Magpies have never beaten Brighton in a top-flight away match. Their last win there, their only win at the Amex, came with the teams locked in a Championship title race in February 2017.

FourFourTwo has all the information on live streams and TV channels so you can watch Brighton vs Newcastle online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Brighton vs Newcastle in the UK?

Brighton vs Newcastle is not being televised in the UK. The game is being played on Saturday at 3pm, a time when football matches cannot legally be broadcast in the UK. This is known as the '3pm 'blackout''.

The irony is you can watch the game in pretty much every country other than the one in which it's being played. If you're visiting the UK you can use NordVPN to access your usual coverage.

Watch Brighton vs Newcastle in the US

Brighton vs Newcastle will be broadcast live in the USA by cable TV channel USA Network.

No cable? No problem. You can use a cord-cutting streaming service to get all the channels online. FourFourTwo recommends using Sling, as the cheapest provider that carries USA Network.

Watch USA Network through Sling There is no dedicated streaming platform for USA Network, but you can watch cable online thanks to the new wave of 'cord-cutting' streaming services. For USA Network, Sling is the cheapest, costing $50.99 for the Blue package.

How to watch Brighton vs Newcastle in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Brighton vs Newcastle through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport Want every single Premier League live stream in one place, plus the Champions League? At AU$32 per month, Stan Sport is a steal for football fans down under. Just add the Stan Sport package to the base Stan plan and you'll be streaming the action within minutes.

Watch Brighton vs Newcastle from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Brighton vs Newcastle is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

See also ► Premier League TV guide

Brighton vs Newcastle: Premier League preview

Consistency has been lacking for both Brighton and Newcastle this season. Neither has yet followed one result with another like it in the Premier League.

Brighton have put together a very solid run of one defeat in five matches and emerge from the October international break unbeaten in three.

Fabian Hurzeler's Seagulls are also undefeated at home, beating Manchester City and drawing with Tottenham Hotspur at the Amex.

Brighton will have their work cut out keeping Woltemade quiet. The Newcastle striker has scored in each of his last three Premier League matches and has a Champions League goal to his name.

The summer signing also scored the Germany goal that beat Northern Ireland in Belfast on Monday and his confidence will be through the roof as the Magpies fly to Sussex.

Brighton have been enjoying the best of winger Yankuba Minteh of late, while the central defensive pairing of Lewis Dunk and Jan Paul van Hecke has been keeping the team steady at the back despite not yet keeping a clean sheet.

The teams are tied together on nine points in the middle of the early-season Premier League table, separated by a single goal's worth of goal difference in 11th and 12th.

Depending on other results, a winner at the Amex could jump up towards the European places as the standings begin to take shape and winter approaches.

Adam Webster, Solly March and Jack Hinshelwood are long-term Seagulls absentees but Hurzeler might be in a position to welcome back Kaoru Mitoma and Joel Veltman after they missed the draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Tino Livramento, Yoane Wissa and Lewis Hall are all expected to be out until November for Newcastle but Eddie Howe will have his fingers crossed for an otherwise clean bill of health.

See also ► These are the cheapest ways to watch the Premier League this season

Brighton vs Newcastle: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Brighton 1-1 Newcastle

Brighton should try to continue an improving defensive record but neither team looks a strong favourite for Saturday's match in Sussex by the sea.