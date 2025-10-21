It's not too late to grab tickets for a night of European football on north London

Arsenal face Atletico Madrid tonight, with last-minute tickets usually available even for games of this magnitude.

Has your midweek schedule opened up and you've realised you're at a loose end on Tuesday night?

Well, it may not be too late to get your hands on some Champions League tickets..

Last minute tickets to Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid

Arsenal are sitting pretty at the top of the Premier League (Image credit: Getty Images)

After retaining their place at the top of the Premier League table on Saturday night when they saw off Fulham, Arsenal are back in Champions League action on Tuesday evening.

The Gunners have made an impressive start to the League Phases of the season's competition with wins at Athletic Club and at home to Olympiacos giving them a perfect start of two wins from two games.

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone (Image credit: Getty Images)

Next up for Mikel Arteta's side is a mouthwatering clash against La Liga heavyweights Atletico Madrid, who kick-started their Champions League campaign in Gameweek two with a 5-1 thrashing of Eintracht Frankfurt last month.

LIke Arsenal, Atletico have never won Europe's premier cup competition, but have reached the final three times, including two defeats to their cross-city rivals Real in the space of three years in 2014 and 2016.

Manager Diego Simeone has been at the helm since 2011 and his squad features a number of familiar faces to seasoned Premier League viewers, including England and former Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, plus ex-Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez, who has netted seven times already this term.

Arsenal return to the Emirates Stadium tonight (Image credit: Getty Images)

