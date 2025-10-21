Last minute tickets! Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid should be sold out - but amazing ticket deals are still available
If you're looking to watch the Premier League leaders take on the La Liga giants last minute, you still can
Arsenal face Atletico Madrid tonight, with last-minute tickets usually available even for games of this magnitude.
Has your midweek schedule opened up and you've realised you're at a loose end on Tuesday night?
Well, it may not be too late to get your hands on some Champions League tickets..
Last minute tickets to Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid
After retaining their place at the top of the Premier League table on Saturday night when they saw off Fulham, Arsenal are back in Champions League action on Tuesday evening.
The Gunners have made an impressive start to the League Phases of the season's competition with wins at Athletic Club and at home to Olympiacos giving them a perfect start of two wins from two games.
Next up for Mikel Arteta's side is a mouthwatering clash against La Liga heavyweights Atletico Madrid, who kick-started their Champions League campaign in Gameweek two with a 5-1 thrashing of Eintracht Frankfurt last month.
LIke Arsenal, Atletico have never won Europe's premier cup competition, but have reached the final three times, including two defeats to their cross-city rivals Real in the space of three years in 2014 and 2016.
Manager Diego Simeone has been at the helm since 2011 and his squad features a number of familiar faces to seasoned Premier League viewers, including England and former Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, plus ex-Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez, who has netted seven times already this term.
For an unforgettable occasion, Arsenal's premium Club Level tickets deliver a truly elevated matchday for the Champions League.
Guests are guaranteed superb, cushioned seating and exclusive lounge access, opening a generous two-and-a-half hours before kick-off, making sure you can soak up the atmosphere early.
The package includes a vouchered food item for a substantial meal, four complimentary drinks, and a half-time beverage, ensuring you are well catered for.
Additionally, you receive a £5 merchandise voucher and a complimentary Museum Tour, rounding out this comprehensive experience for home supporters.
Get Arsenal tickets at Seat Unique
For more than a decade, Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor. Mewis has had stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others and worked at FourFourTwo throughout Euro 2024, reporting on the tournament. In addition to his journalist work, Mewis is also the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team. Now working as a digital marketing coordinator at Harrogate Town, too, Mewis counts some of his best career moments as being in the iconic Spygate press conference under Marcelo Bielsa and seeing his beloved Leeds lift the Championship trophy during lockdown.
