Chairman makes bold Newcastle United Premier League title challenge claim

Newcastle are without a win in the Premier League's opening two gameweeks this season and remain at the centre of the ongoing transfer saga regarding Alexander Isak's future.

The Swedish international is keen on a switch to Premier League champions Liverpool, who defeated Newcastle at St. James' Park earlier this week.

Jorgen Strand Larsen is the latest Premier League striker being tailed by Newcastle (Image credit: Alamy)

Isak is rumoured to have watched the game at the stadium, tucked away in a private box accompanied by family members, after outlining his stance to club chairman and PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan during a private meeting that day.

The player is adamant promises made by members of the Newcastle hierarchy have been broken and considers his relationship with the club irreparable.

Newcastle United and LIV Golf chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan is governor of the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF). (Image credit: Getty Images)

As a result, Newcastle have spent several weeks trying to replace the Swede, in order to facilitate a British record transfer to Liverpool. Only if the club manage to sign a replacement or two are Newcastle willing to sell the striker who scored 27 goals across all competitions last season.

Premier League trio Yoane Wissa, Jorgen Strand Larsen and Nicolas Jackson have all been linked with a move to St. James' Park this summer, with Newcastle lodging two bids for the former and a further two approaches for the Scandinavian Wolves attacker, although all have been unsuccessful so far.

Brentford's negotiating position has been a firm one throughout the window, intent on keeping Wissa unless their valuation is met. Meanwhile, Wolves are equally keen to retain the services of Strand Larsen who spent last season on loan at Molineux before completing a £23 million transfer from Celta Vigo at the beginning of this summer.

Speaking on Sky Sports News, Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony said: "If they [Newcastle] finish the window with Wissa, Strand Larsen and they got Nicolas Jackson, per se, if they get those three players in by the end of the window, Newcastle could have a title challenge this year."

In FourFourTwo's opinion, it is a bold claim to make given Newcastle's start to the season and needing to balance Premier League commitments with a return to the Champions League, but the experienced football executive is no stranger to being outspoken.

Newcastle's attacking options are likely to be supplemented before the transfer deadline, but only by one of the aforementioned trio, not two or three, per local reports.

While Wissa is actively agitating for a move to the north-east, Strand Larsen is also reportedly open to a transfer but will not cause problems for Wolves if his asking price is not met.

Newcastle are in desperate need of players after a number of injuries were sustained in the 3-2 defeat by Liverpool, in addition to the Isak saga.