'Newcastle should cash in on Isak – he's handled it wrong but it's the right thing to do' Chris Waddle calls for the Magpies to offload troubled star
Newcastle icon Chris Waddle believes his former club would be foolish to keep hold of want-away striker Alexander Isak
Chris Waddle has called on Newcastle United to make a decisive move in the final days of the transfer window, insisting that selling Alexander Isak would be the “right thing to do” for all parties, despite his frustration over the way the striker has handled the situation.
Speaking in the aftermath of Newcastle’s 3-2 defeat to Liverpool on Monday evening, the Magpies and England legend suggested both clubs had been waiting until that fixture was out of the way before making progress on a potential deal.
He also urged Newcastle to press on with exploring replacements, including Wolves forward Jorgen Strand Larsen.
Chris Waddle: "I think how Alexander Isak has handled his Newcastle United future has been poor."
“Now the Liverpool game is out of the way, I expect some action,” says Waddle on behalf of esportsbets.
“I think both clubs were waiting to get that out of the way. Newcastle have been trying to line someone up as a replacement – Jacob Strand Larsen from Wolves is one name being mentioned.
“But Isak has made his stance clear and, in my opinion, there is no point letting him sit around if he isn’t willing to give his all to Newcastle. Just take the money. It’s the right thing to do.”
Waddle is particularly critical of how Isak and his representatives have approached the situation, accusing them of failing to show transparency and respect to the club and its supporters.
“I don’t like all this player power at football clubs and I think how he’s handled it has been poor,” Waddle says. “If he wanted to leave he should have made it clear right at the beginning of the summer. He should have knocked on Eddie Howe’s door and said, ‘Thanks for a great few seasons but I fancy a new challenge’, but he didn’t do that.
“People would have respected that more. They might not have liked it but they would have understood it better. Newcastle fans have every right to be frustrated. He and his agent have handled this wrong.”
With just days remaining in the transfer window, Newcastle face a pivotal decision. Keep hold of a player who may no longer be fully committed, or cash in and reshape their attack with a replacement who is ready to buy into Howe’s project. For Waddle, the answer is clear – and it involves saying goodbye to their Swedish striker.
Ed is a staff writer at FourFourTwo, working across the magazine and website. A German speaker, he’s been working as a football reporter in Berlin since 2015, predominantly covering the Bundesliga and Germany's national team. Favourite FFT features include an exclusive interview with Jude Bellingham following the youngster’s move to Borussia Dortmund in 2020, a history of the Berlin Derby since the fall of the Wall and a celebration of Kevin Keegan’s playing career.
