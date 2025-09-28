‘I don’t like all this player power, and how Isak handled himself was poor. Newcastle fans have every right to be frustrated’ Chris Waddle takes aim at Alexander Isak over his Liverpool move

By Contributions from published

Alexander Isak was the subject of a lengthy and bitter transfer saga this summer

Alexander Isak in a Liverpool shirt
Alexander Isak joined Liverool in a £125million deadline day move (Image credit: Alamy)

The issue of Alexander Isak’s future was never far away from the headlines this summer, with the transfer saga between Newcastle United and Liverpool running right until the final minutes of the transfer window.

The Reds eventually got their man, sealing a £125million move for the Swedish striker, but not until he had effectively gone on strike at St James’ Park, training alone at his former club Real Sociedad, before accusing the club of breaking a promise that he could leave the club.

This deadlock was eventually broken when the Magpies secured a replacement in Nick Woltemade, which effectively gave Isak the green light to make the move to Merseyside.

Chris Waddle on Isak’s Newcastle spell and departure

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - MAY 05: Newcastle forward Chris Waddle wearing a hat and scarf salutes the fans in the Gallowgate end after their 4-0 victory over Derby County which all but seals Promotion to Division One on May 5th, 1984 at St James&#039; Park in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Danny Brannigan/Hulton Archive)

Chris Waddle celebrating Newcastle's promotion to Division One in 1984 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former Newcastle star Chris Waddle has looked back at Isak’s time at his former club and the messy divorce that followed.

“He wasn’t a world beater at that stage – many had never heard of him,” Waddle tells FourFourTwo about Isak’s arrival in the Premier League. “It was a massive outlay for an unproven striker with a bit of a chequered past. He had a lot to prove.”

Alexander Isak celebrates after scoring Newcastle United&#039;s second goal against Liverpool in the League Cup final in March 2025.

Alexander Isak celebrates after scoring Newcastle United's second goal against Liverpool in the League Cup final in March 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Isak got to work quickly, scoring his first Premier League goal in a narrow defeat at Anfield.

“It was a cracking strike and a brilliant way to introduce himself to the Newcastle fans,” recalls Waddle, who FourFourTwo ranked at no. 10 in a list of the best English midfielders ever.

“He was the type of player that Geordies adore in their team. He’s an entertainer, a goalscorer, a proper No.9. Newcastle fans have always loved those players.”

Isak’s Toon career peaked last season when he scored what proved to be the winning goal in the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool, helping to deliver the club’s first major trophy since 1969.

Bruno Guimaraes &amp;amp; Joelinton of Newcastle United celebrate with the trophy &amp;amp; team-mates at the end of the Carabao Cup Final between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium on March 16, 2025 in London, England

Isak celebrating Newcastle's Carabao Cup victory in March (Image credit: Getty Images)

“It was a brilliant day in Newcastle’s history,” smiles Waddle. “Isak was exceptional all the way through the competition. He scored against Chelsea and Arsenal en route to the final, then finished the job against Liverpool. Big goals against big teams.”

But just five months later, that relationship had soured

Liverpool Hospitality Tickets

Anfield, August 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Buy Liverpool hospitality tickets from just £199 HERE

“I don’t like all this player power, and how he handled himself was poor,” says Waddle. “If he wanted to leave, he should have made it clear to everybody from the off – I think people would have respected that more. Newcastle fans have every right to be frustrated. He handled it the wrong way.

“It was no surprise to see how hurt [the fans] were by all of it,” laments Waddle. “Isak was absolutely worshipped on Tyneside. The fans stuck by him during his various injuries – and there were a lot of them – and Eddie Howe helped turn him into a world beater. They all deserved better than that.”

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade, Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor. Mewis has had stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others and worked at FourFourTwo throughout Euro 2024, reporting on the tournament. In addition to his journalist work, Mewis is also the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team. Now working as a digital marketing coordinator at Harrogate Town, too, Mewis counts some of his best career moments as being in the iconic Spygate press conference under Marcelo Bielsa and seeing his beloved Leeds lift the Championship trophy during lockdown.

With contributions from

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.