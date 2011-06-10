Newcastle sign France midfielder Cabaye

The 25-year-old, who has won four caps, played a key role as a holding midfielder in Lille's Ligue 1 and French Cup double-winning season.

"This is a fantastic move for me. I have enjoyed great times with Lille but the time is right now to test myself against the best and playing for Newcastle United in the Premier League does just that," Cabaye said on the club's website.

Newcastle, who finished 12th this year, did not give any details of the transfer fee.

"He (Cabaye) has a first class pedigree having proved himself at the top level in France, both for his club and the national team," manager Alan Pardew said.

"He will add great quality to our squad and I am really looking forward to working with him."