Newcastle to land Chelsea TRIO in mega-money January spree - report

Newcastle United are set to raid Chelsea for a trio of midfielders in January as Eddie Howe looks to bolster his Toon squad in their bid to qualify for the Champions League this season.

Howe has identified Conor Gallagher, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Hakim Ziyech as ideal squad additions this month, and believes it is possible to land all three at once, according to The Telegraph (opens in new tab).

Newcastle have been flying high all season, and currently find themselves third in the Premier League, behind only Man City and leaders Arsenal, after 19 games. Yet Magpies are acutely aware that, despite a strong first eleven, their squad is thinner than many of their top-four rivals. With games coming think and fast, reinforcements will be required to maintain pressure.

Loftus-Cheek has fallen way down the Chelsea pecking order this season, with injuries having taking their toll on a once promising career. The Englishman remains a quality player on his day, however, and Howe reportedly feels he can get the best out of the 26 year old. Ziyech has blown hot and clod for the Blues since joining from Ajax in 2020 and could be open to a change in environment.

Gallagher, who impressed on loan at Crystal Palace last season, may be the toughest to prize away, especially given his desire to succeed at Stamford Bridge. The 22 year old midfielder has been in and out of the team this season, bit Chelsea gaffer Graham Potter is believed to be a huge admirer of the player's tenacity and will to win.

Newcastle are believed to be potting a triple raid this month, with a combined bid of around €100m thought to be their opening offer.