Newcastle United handed Alexander Isak boost amid Arsenal and Chelsea interest in £62m Premier League star: report

Alexander Isak was already a top-class striker, but he has quickly become one of football’s most desirable forwards this season.

His 26 goal involvements in all competitions this campaign have seen the likes of fellow league rivals Arsenal and Chelsea sniffing around the Swede, with figures as high as £150million quoted for any permanent transfer.

Even in football’s highest echelons that’s not a sum easily parted with, so the Magpies in favour of holding onto Isak will be buoyed by the fact a cheaper, Premier League-ready alternative has caught the attention of the two London clubs.

Chelsea and Arsenal eye Wolves star

Matheus Cunha has been the shining light in a struggling Wolves side this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal, in particular, are firmly in the market for a striker, having had to ask midfielder Mikel Merino to do a job up front this season due to their skeleton attacking unit.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is reportedly “obsessed” with the idea of bringing Isak — ranked at no.7 in FourFourTwo's list of the best strikers in the world right now — to the club. However, those holding the purse strings at the Emirates may prefer to steer him towards Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Matheus Cunha, who could be available for half the price.

Arteta's obsession with Isak may soon clash with financial prudence (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to a report from Fichajes, a London-based trio of Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea are all interested in Cunha.

The Spanish outlet goes on to state that the three clubs are closely tracking Cunha, in part due to a £62.5m release clause that exists in his current Wolves deal.

Given that Cunha has managed to net 13 Premier League goals and provide four assists as part of a side still seriously threatened by relegation, it’s predictable that top teams are wondering what he might be capable of surrounded by higher quality team-mates.

Cunha is a seriously attractive option at that price, a welcome distraction for those wanting to keep Isak at St James’ Park beyond this season.

Cunha being available for £62.5m elevates him to one of the most attractive Premier League options (Image credit: Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, regardless of whether Wolves stay up or not, Cunha is bound to pitch up somewhere else at the beginning of next season.

It’s difficult to imagine Cunha remaining at Molineux in the summer, playing as he has this season, with a reasonable, set price on his head and a number of top clubs in search of a striker.

Having his price set at half that of Isak comparatively decreases the attraction of the Sweden international – given every pound counts under strict Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) – meaning a big potential buyer could be taken out of the Isak race by a Cunha purchase.

Anything that makes Isak more likely to remain with Newcastle beyond this season will be music to the ears of the Magpies.

Cunha is valued at €50m, according to Transfermarkt, with the same site rating Isak at €75m. Wolves face Fulham next, with Newcastle taking on league leaders Liverpool when Premier League action returns this week.