Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe under 'pressure' at St. James' Park, claims former club hero

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe could be under pressure from the board if results don't improve after the international break, former Magpies striker Andy Cole has suggested.

Despite kicking off their 2023/24 Premier League campaign with an incredible 5-1 victory over Aston Villa at St. James' Park on opening day, Newcastle have since lost their last three games - albeit to strong opposition in Manchester City, Liverpool and Brighton and Hove Albion.

While Cole recognises the stellar job Howe has managed at Newcastle since taking over less than two years ago, he also suggests that football is a cruel industry where memories are short and ambitions are high.

"Nothing surprises me," Cole told Betfred. When it comes to owners and fans wanting results, if you’re not getting results then the clubs are going to look for someone else regardless of whether they’re ahead of schedule or not.

"If Newcastle United come back after the international break and lose another league game and lose in the Champions League, then that’s not the start that anybody connected with Newcastle would have wanted, so Eddie would be under a bit of pressure. That’s the game we’re in."

Highlighting the success of Manchester City following their mega-rich takeover 15 years ago, Cole also hints that Howe might not be the manager who will ultimately take Newcastle to the next step in emulating the current treble winners.

“If you look at a lot of the clubs that have been taken over, the first manager usually lasts around a year. Using Manchester City as an example, Mark Hughes was the first manager of their project and then Roberto Mancini and Manuel Pellegrini followed him before they eventually got Pep Guardiola.

“Eddie Howe has done a fantastic job, but football is driven by results and despite the fact that I do believe he will be given time, you just never know what’s going to happen.”

Upon their return from the international break, Newcastle host Brentford in the Premier League before kicking off their Champions League campaign with a trip to San Siro to face AC Milan.

