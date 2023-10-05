Newcastle United talisman 'very happy' to take 'risk' in signing for club after Champions League victory against PSG

Newcastle United have come a long way in two years, with Wednesday night's 4-1 victory over PSG in the Champions League symptomatic of the club's upward trajectory.

Indeed, two years ago Newcastle were winless and sitting bottom of the Premier League, staring down the barrel of relegation to the Championship. The change of ownership and Eddie Howe taking over as manager signalled a change in direction, but Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes still admits that he took a risk in signing for the club in January 2022.

Understandably, he doesn't feel quite the same way after Newcastle's 4-1 win against PSG.

Guimaraes has been integral to Newcastle's success (Image credit: Getty Images)

“It’s a fairytale. When I signed, I knew that the club’s first objective was to save itself from relegation, I came here, I took a risk,” Guimaraes told TNT Sports.

“It was a risk, but I knew that if I came here, played well, it would greatly increase my chances of going to the World Cup. I went to the World Cup, I didn’t play as much as I expected, but that’s part of it.

"Coming here I think it was the best decision I made in my life, I’m very happy. For many, I am already an idol of the team! The affection they have for me, for my father is really cool…. It’s been a very special moment here, I’m very happy, I hope to continue bringing joy to the fans,"

Almiron opened the scoring Newcastle's 4-1 win (Image credit: Getty Images)

Clearly, the Brazilian is looking forward to welcoming AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund at St. James' Park in the coming weeks for their next games in the Champions League.

Reflecting on their famous victory over the French champions, Guimaraes is clearly ecstatic.

"I think the whole team played well, there wasn’t just one individual standout, everyone deserved to be the best player on the team. It was a special night, I think the atmosphere at St. James’ Park is always special, but today was something I’ve never seen before."

More Newcastle United stories

Former Magpies striker Andy Carroll has revealed he was hoping to fail his medical when signing for Liverpool in 2011 for £35m.

FourFourTwo has crunched the numbers and found out which team would sit top of the Premier League table if VAR decisions weren't included.