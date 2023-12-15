Newcastle United talisman's release clause revealed - with European giants circling: report

Newcastle United have suffered a bad 10 days, and things could be about to get a lot worse for them if they lose their talisman to one of Europe's elite sides.

Heavy defeats in the Premier League to Everton and Tottenham Hotspur were compounded by them crashing out of the Champions League on Wednesday night, with injuries a major problem at the club as well.

The January transfer window doesn't look like it'll offer Magpies fans much respite, either, with a new report revealing one club is looking to match the release clause of a key player to Eddie Howe's side.

Newcastle crashed out of the Champions League on Wednesday (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Football Transfers, Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has a release clause of £100m, with Barcelona reportedly interested in bringing him to Catalonia.

The report suggests that Barcelona are willing to trigger the release clause by selling Robert Lewandowski to Saudi Arabia, with the Pole freeing up considerable space on the wage bill as well.

Though only signed last summer, Lewandowski is now 35 and slowing down somewhat - this term he has so far managed eight goals in 14 appearances, with Barcelona faltering in their La Liga title defence, too.

Guimaraes has a release clause of £100m (Image credit: Getty Images)

Guimaraes has regularly been touted with a move away from St. James' Park over the last year, but a move has never materialised with the Brazilian happy staying on Tyneside.

With Newcastle's early exit from the Champions League, though, Guimaraes was said to be "furious", and might prefer a move elsewhere in order to match his trophy-winning ambitions.

But with Guimaraes' contract running until the summer of 2028, Newcastle will be in no rush to sell the 26-year-old. Transfermarkt values him at £73m, and the Magpies will certainly want to get as much as they can for him in any potential sale.

More Newcastle United stories

One key player has had an injury setback, confirmed by Eddie Howe, with "another operation a possibility".

Chris Waddle reveals Jack Charlton’s rage at Newcastle United's second-half collapse against QPR, saying that "we could see him hammering the dugout – he was wrecking anything he could get hold of".

Newcastle eyeing England international as replacement for the injured Nick Pope.