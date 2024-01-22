Newcastle United report: Kieran Trippier reaches agreement for Bayern Munich transfer

Newcastle United full-back Kieran Trippier is edging closer to the exit door, with an agreement reached over his next transfer

Trippier has been hugely influential for Eddie Howe’s side since making the move from Atletico Madrid two years ago, but now has just 18 months left on his contract and at 33 years old is unlikely to appreciate in value from here.

With Newcastle reportedly keen to ease any future worries about the profit and sustainability regulations that have potentially landed Everton and Nottingham Forest in hot water this month, a sufficiently large bid for Trippier’s services might therefore be attractive despite the right-back’s importance to the squad.

Eddie Howe has financial restrictions to abide by (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following the weekend, further details have emerged on back of reports that Bayern Munich are keen to strike a deal, with claims that the England international has agreed on personal terms and that negotiations remain ongoing over a transfer fee.

Sky Germany have suggested that Newcastle have rejected Bayern’s first offer – which would be conditional on the German giants proving unable to prise Nordi Mukiele away from Paris Saint-Germain.

Bild add that Newcastle are holding out for a €15m transfer fee, whereas Bayern had only initially had a loan move in mind.

Nordi Mukiele is another option Bayern like (Image credit: Getty)

After finishing fourth last season, Newcastle currently sit 10th in the Premier League having exited the Champions League at the first hurdle by finishing bottom of a very tough group that also contained PSG, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan.

A poor run of form over Christmas has left Newcastle 14 points adrift of qualifying for a place at European football’s top table again next season. That loss of income would only increase their need to exercise some financial pragmatism.

