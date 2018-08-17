No Messi in Argentina squad as Simeone wins first call-up

Giovanni Simeone has been named in the Argentina squad for the first time for next month's friendly matches, with Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero among those left out.

Barcelona star Messi was expected to be rested for the games against Guatemala and Colombia, according to reports in his homeland, and may not resume international duties until 2019.

Aguero, Angel Di Maria, Gonzalo Higuain, Nicolas Otamendi, Marcos Rojo, Lucas Biglia and Enzo Perez have also been overlooked, all having played at the World Cup this year.

Fiorentina forward Simeone, the son of Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone, has been included alongside Inter youngster Lautaro Martinez and club captain Mauro Icardi.

Untested youngsters Exequiel Palacios, Alan Franco, Matias Vargas and Santiago Ascacibar are also in the 29-man squad, which sees returns for Juventus star Paulo Dybala and Zenit's Leandro Paredes.

Uncapped Leonel Di Placido, Gonzalo Martinez, Franco Cervi and Walter Kannemann are also in the squad. Franco Vazquez, who won two caps for Italy before switching international allegiance to Argentina, is also included.

Argentina face Guatemala in Los Angeles on September 6 before taking on Colombia in New Jersey six days later, in what will be their first matches under interim boss Lionel Scaloni.

Lionel Scaloni dio a conocer la lista de convocados para enfrentar a Guatemala y Colombia en Estados Unidos. August 17, 2018

ARGENTINA SQUAD:

Franco Armani (River), Geronimo Rulli (Real Sociedad), Sergio Romero (Manchester United); Fabricio Bustos (Independiente), Gabriel Mercado (Sevilla), German Pezzella (Fiorentina), Ramiro Funes Mori (Villarreal), Alan Franco (Independiente), Nicolas Tagliafico (Ajax), Walter Kannemann (Gremio), Leonel Di Placido (Lanus), Eduardo Salvio (Benfica), Marcos Acuna (Sporting CP); Leandro Paredes (Zenit), Santiago Ascacibar (Stuttgart), Rodrigo Battaglia (Sporting Lisboa), Gonzalo Martinez (River), Giovani Lo Celso (PSG), Franco Cervi (Benfica), Maxi Meza (Independiente), Matias Vargas (Velez), Franco Vazquez (Sevilla), Exequiel Palacios (River); Angel Correa (Atletico Madrid), Lautaro Martinez (Inter), Mauro Icardi (Inter), Giovanni Simeone (Fiorentina), Cristian Pavon (Boca), Paulo Dybala (Juventus).