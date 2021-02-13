No Premier League return for Diego Costa with striker set for Brazil move

Despite rumours last month following his release by Atletico Madrid, Diego Costa will not be returning to England and is close to signing for South American champions Palmeiras, according to reports.

The 32-year-old has been offered a two-year deal by the Copa Libertadores winners and is currently in Brazil, Sky Sports report.

Costa returned to Atletico in 2017 after three successful seasons at Chelsea, where he won the Premier League title in 2014/15 and 2016/17. However, he mutually terminated his contract with the La Liga leaders in December.

Although capped 24 times by Spain, with whom he went to the 2014 and 2018 World Cups, the fiery striker was born in Brazil and appeared in two friendlies for them under Luiz Felipe Scolari.

Costa had held talks with clubs from Turkey and the Middle East and was offered a short-term deal by a top-six Premier League side, but a move to the team he supported in his youth now appears imminent.

Sao Paulo-based Palmeiras became continental champions for the second time last month, defeating Santos in dramatic fashion at Rio de Janeiro’s legendary Maracana. They have won Brazil’s Serie A a record ten times.

