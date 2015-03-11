No serious injury for Porto star Danilo
Danilo has been cleared to resume training with Porto after being taken off in the first half of their UEFA Champions League win over Basel.
Porto cruised to a 4-0 victory at Estadio do Dragao on Tuesday, easing into the last eight with a 5-1 aggregate sucess over the Swiss side.
Brazil international Danilo was taken off on a stretcher in the 18th minute of the clash following a collision with Porto goalkeeper Fabiano and was subsequently transported to hospital.
But, following observation and tests, it has been confirmed that the reported Real Madrid and Barcelona target suffered no injuries and should be able to return to training after a short period of rest.
