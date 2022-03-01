No worries for Livingston boss David Martindale ahead of Dundee United game
By PA Sport Staff published
Livingston manager David Martindale expects to have a near full-strength squad to select from for the visit of Dundee United.
Defender Jack McMillan still has a “slight knock” and may not be fit enough to return but everyone else is available.
Russian goalkeeper Ivan Konovalov made his first appearance in the match-day squad as a substitute in last weekend’s win at Dundee.
Dundee United midfielder Dylan Levitt will miss out with the hamstring injury that forced him off against Aberdeen.
But the Wales international could return for the weekend.
Adrian Sporle and Peter Pawlett are working their way back to fitness.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.