'North London is red' – Bournemouth troll Tottenham with Arsenal jibe after 3-2 win

Bournemouth have trolled Tottenham on Twitter with an Arsenal reference following their epic 3-2 win in north London in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Cherries took all three points thanks to a 95th-minute winner scored by Dango Ouattara at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs led at 1-0 through Heung-min Son, but later trailed 2-1 after goals from Matias Viña and Dominic Solanke either side of the break.

The home side looked to have rescued a point when substitute Arnaut Danjuma, formerly of Bournemouth, levelled after 88 minutes.

But Ouattara's late goal sparked wild celebrations among the visiting fans as a red flare was launched following the 95th-minute strike.

North London is red. pic.twitter.com/WKNW9qRnnEApril 15, 2023 See more

"North London is red," Bournemouth wrote after the game alongside a picture of those celebrations in a tweet which was appreciated by Arsenal fans as much as by their own supporters.

Bournemouth's win sees the Cherries climb to 14th place in the Premier League and they are now six points clear of the drop zone with seven games left to play.

Spurs, meanwhile, missed a great chance to close in on the top four after Newcastle were beaten 3-0 by Aston Villa earlier in the day.