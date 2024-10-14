Northern Ireland could be forced to play home game outside of UK, following government demands

Northern Ireland could be forced into playing one of their home matches in the Nations League outside of the UK, due to government sanctions on one of their opponents.

Michael O'Neill's side are currently third in League C Group 3 of the Nations League, after picking up four points from their opening three games.

They're due to face Bulgaria at Windsor Park in Belfast on Tuesday night, though there's concern that the final home game of their Nations League campaign can't be played at the same venue - or even in the country itself - during the November international break.

Northern Ireland might have to play Belarus away from UK

Paddy McNair celebrates for Northern Ireland (Image credit: Getty Images)

With Luxembourg and Belarus also in their group, Northern Ireland are due to face both sides in their final Nations League group matches in November. There's issues with playing at home againt Belarus, however, with the nation included in the UK's sanctions against Russia.

Belarus has allowed Russia's army to launch attacks on Ukraine from their territory, which has also seen UEFA place restrictions on Belarus as a result. Indeed, Northern Ireland played Belarus on Saturday in Zalaegerszeg, Hungary behind closed doors, during a 0-0 draw.

In order for the fixture to go ahead in Northern Ireland, the UK government would have to grant Belarus' players and staff visas to travel there, though there's no guarantee of that occurring.

Manager Michael O'Neill (Image credit: Getty Images)

A spokesperson for the Irish Football Association highlighted to the BBC how discussions are ongoing with both the UK government and UEFA, regarding visas and potential venues. If the game is moved elsewhere in Europe, it is believed Northern Ireland fans will be able to travel to the game.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

O'Neill also highlighted the situation in his pre-match press conference ahead of facing Bulgaria, while also suggesting that it would be a big blow to have to travel away from Windsor Park for a home game.

VIDEO: Why Angel Gomes Is The EXACT Player England Have Been Missing

"There are difficulties with the home game in November against Belarus," O'Neill said. "We're waiting for a decision on that, so this could be our last home game before March.

"We'll fulfil the game, it's just whether we can play here in Belfast or not. The decision is not in our hands. Your home form is everything, and it's important to build that relationship between the supporters and team as well.

"You never want to play in a game like we did on Saturday with an empty stadium."