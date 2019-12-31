Norwich will need a miracle to stay in Premier League, says Farke

Norwich manager Daniel Farke accepts it will be a miracle for his side to stay in the Premier League this season.

The Canaries are bottom of the pile going into 2020 with just 13 points from their 20 games.

They showed promise in a 2-2 draw with Tottenham on Saturday and their hopes could be boosted with a win against Crystal Palace on New Year’s Day.

Farke knows the odds are against his side in their bid to beat the drop, but has promised they will never give up.

“Each and every game we have to prepare to win some points,” he said.

“We were the biggest favourite for position 20 in this league before the season starts and we had bad luck in so many topics in the first half of the season.

“Topics like VAR decisions, topics like injury crisis and unlucky results.

“To be there after the first half of the season with 13 points out of 20 games, let’s be honest it will be a miracle to stay in the league for next season.

“But one thing is for sure, don’t underestimate the attitude and the spirit of my lads. These lads will work their socks off in order to create that.

“I can’t guarantee we will stay in this league but I can guarantee we will fight until the last game.

“It is another great opportunity against Crystal Palace to win some points here at home. We will prepare ourselves and try and get a good result.”

Farke made four changes against Spurs having seen his side play just 48 hours earlier on Boxing Day.

A Saturday to Wednesday turnaround is much more manageable for his players, so the German has decisions to make.

“We have to wait to see how our injury situation develops because Kenny McLean got a knock on his foot, he was limping around, we hope it is not too bad, we have to wait to see how this develops,” he added.

“It (Spurs) was a second game in three days and it is never healthy to rotate on 10 or 11 positions.

“Four changes was a good choice, thank god we have got two more days to recover, it is possible to play twice in five days at this level, they are professional athletes, it is not a problem.

“We will have to wait to see who is available and then we will have to make some late choices.”