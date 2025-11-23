Pre-Match Poser no.2: Can you answer this elite-level football quiz question?
This football quiz question is strictly for the nerds among you: drop your answers in the comments
Fancy an elite-level football quiz question that would have even Pep Guardiola scratching his head? Here's our teaser this Sunday…
AC Milan did it two years in a row. Barcelona did it over three decades later – and some may argue that theirs is more impressive. What’s the feat in question?
We'll reveal the answer on Monday, November 24, in the comments.
