Pre-Match Poser no.2: Can you answer this elite-level football quiz question?

Fancy an elite-level football quiz question that would have even Pep Guardiola scratching his head? Here's our teaser this Sunday…

AC Milan did it two years in a row. Barcelona did it over three decades later – and some may argue that theirs is more impressive. What’s the feat in question?

We'll reveal the answer on Monday, November 24, in the comments.

PLAY NEXT (Image credit: Future) OUR NEW GUESS THE YEAR QUIZ FourFourTwo's Dating Game

Having warmed up your mind with The Pre-Match Poser, it’s time to take your seat for even more. If you’re ready to put your comprehensive understanding to the ultimate test, we have a batch of quizzes, courtesy of Kwizly, that will take you across leagues, continents, and decades.

We begin by returning to the domestic numbers, focusing on those strikers who were reliably excellent rather than outright legendary. See if you can recall every Premier League player with between 80 and 100 goals? Next, a visual test that rewards those who truly pay attention to their surroundings: can you name these 20 stadiums? From the modern cathedrals to the more humble grounds, we need them all.

Now for a unique challenge that delves into the hidden history of the game. Try to decipher the story behind the player by their employment history: can you name these 100 players just from their career path? This one is for the true connoisseur. For a grander, continental challenge, expand your scope to the biggest trophy cabinets on the continent and try to name the 10 most successful clubs from each of Europe's top five leagues. That requires serious recall across multiple major nations.

Finally, for something a little more relaxed, you can always tackle FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 28, with clues on statistics, statues and serial starters. It is the perfect opportunity to see if you can solve the clues across a diverse range of footballing subjects. To receive a glorious new selection of challenges every day, ensure you are signed up to the newsletter.