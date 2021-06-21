Nurkovic: We can’t be celebrating, it’s just halftime

Kaizer Chiefs striker Samir Nurkovic praised his sides performance as a 'great team effort' following their 1-0 victory over Wydad Casablanca in the Caf Champions League semi-final first leg over the weekend.

The Serbian international entered the history books when he became the first Chiefs player to score a goal with the aid of the VAR system after initially being ruled out for offside.

The 29-year-old's 34th minute strike gave Chiefs a crucial away goal and win in the semi-final first leg, which will boost their chances of qualifying for the final with the return leg left to play at the FNB Stadium.

Nurkovic says he is not getting carried away after snatching the win as he has now turned his focus to securing a positive result at home in the second leg.

'It was a great team effort and I was very happy to have contributed to the victory,' Nurkovic told his club's official website.

'But we can’t be celebrating, it’s just halftime. On Saturday we are playing them at home and we have to win that game as well. We have to continue with the same spirit.

'There is going to be less cheating. If it was not important, then none of the biggest leagues in the world would be using it.

'It’s a really good result away from home in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final, so we have to be happy,. It was a good effort by everyone in the team,' he concluded.

Kaizer Chiefs will now welcome Wydad Casablanca to the FNB Stadium when the two sides face off at the FNB Stadium on Saturday, with kick off set for 6pm.