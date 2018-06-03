Nwankwo joins Moses, Iwobi in Nigeria's final World Cup squad

Nigeria have included Simeon Nwankwo in their final squad for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The Crotone striker, who only made his international debut against DR Congo last Monday, has earned a spot in Gernot Rohr's 23-man group.

Established stars including Alex Iwobi, Victor Moses, John Obi Mikel and Joel Obi have all been included, alongside Leicester City duo Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho.

Brighton and Hove Albion's Leon Balogun, Porto's Chidozie Awaziem and forward Ahmed Musa, who spent the end of the 2017-18 season on loan from Leicester at CSKA Moscow, are also in the squad.

Nigeria, who were beaten 2-1 by England in a friendly match at Wembley on Friday, face Czech Republic on Wednesday, before beginning their World Cup campaign against Croatia on June 16.

Nigeria's final 23-man World Cup squad:

Daniel Akpeyi (Chippa United), Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Ifeanyi Ubah), Francis Uzoho (Deportivo La Coruna); Shehu Abdullahi (Bursaspor), Chidozie Awaziem (Porto), Leon Balogun (Brighton and Hove Albion), Tyronne Ebuehi (Benfica), Elderson Echiejile (Cercle Brugge), William Troost-Ekong (Bursaspor), Bryan Idowu (Amkar Perm), Kenneth Omeruo (Kasimpasa); Oghenekaro Etebo (Las Palmas), John Obi Mikel (Tianjin Teda), Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City), Joel Obi (Torino), John Ogu (Hapoel Be'er Sheva), Ogenyi Onazi (Trabzonspor); Odion Ighalo (Changchun Yatai), Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City), Alex Iwobi (Arsenal), Victor Moses (Chelsea), Ahmed Musa (CSKA Moscow), Simeon Nwankwo (Crotone).