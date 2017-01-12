Ochieng stuns City to lift Adelaide off the bottom
Mark Ochieng's first A-League goal helped Adelaide United spring an upset over Melbourne City.
Adelaide United won just their second game of the season in the A-League, pulling off a shock 2-1 win over Melbourne City.
Bruno Fornaroli's fourth-minute goal - his 11th of the season - looked to have the FFA Cup holders on course for an easy win at Coopers Stadium, but the hosts had other ideas.
Dylan McGowan found space from a free-kick to equalise just six minutes later and Mark Ochieng got off the mark in the A-League in spectacular fashion just three minutes from full-time, picking out the top corner to lift Adelaide off the foot of the table.
