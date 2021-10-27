Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could be approaching his final week as Manchester United boss - report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could be approaching his final week as Manchester United manager, according to reports.

The Norwegian has earned a stay of execution despite an astonishing 5-0 defeat by Liverpool last weekend.

United have now gone four games without a win in the Premier League and are already eight points adrift of top spot.

Despite his team's mediocre start to the season, Solskjaer will be in charge when United travel to Tottenham for their 10th league game of the campaign.

According to the Daily Mirror, the 48-year-old has been given three matches to turn the situation around.

After Saturday's trip to north London, United travel to Atalanta for a crunch Champions League clash.

The Red Devils are top of their group with six points but two of their last three games are away from home.

United will then renew hostilities with Manchester City at Old Trafford on November 6.

A poor run of results in those three matches would surely spell the end for Solskjaer, who has been in charge of the club for almost three years.

The November international break begins after the weekend of the Manchester derby, and that would be an ideal opportunity for United to make a change.

Solskjaer surely needs at least two wins in this upcoming run to save his job, although even that might not be enough.

The Sun reports that members of United's squad have lost faith in Solskjaer.

Several players have been left uninspired by his training sessions and there is a belief that he will struggle to win them back over.

United are said to have drawn up a four-man shortlist to replace Solskjaer, should he be dismissed in the coming days.

Antonio Conte, Brendan Rodgers, Zinedine Zidane and Erik ten Hag are all under consideration by the powers that be at Old Trafford.

Mauricio Pochettino has also been linked with the job Solskjaer is clinging on to for now.

NOW READ

IN THE MAG Messi, Neymar, Mbappe – destined for glory or doomed to fail? PLUS Ronaldo exclusive, George Graham, Oldham and more

NEWS "It really doesn't appeal to him" – Zinedine Zidane unlikely to consider Manchester United job, according to his agent

GUIDE Best football gifts: What presents football lovers REALLY want