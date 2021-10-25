"It really doesn't appeal to him" – Zinedine Zidane unlikely to consider Manchester United job, according to his agent

Zinedine Zidane is unlikely to be the next Manchester United manager as the Premier League does not appeal to him, according to comments made by his agent in 2018.

The former Real Madrid boss, who won three consecutive Champions Leagues at the Santiago Bernabeu between 2016 and 2018, as well as two La Liga crowns across two spells in charge, was originally linked with the Old Trafford hot seat towards the end of Jose Mourinho's tenure, but comments made by the Frenchman's agent quashed those rumours at the time.

"I don't think he will manage in England," Alain Migliaccio told Le Journal Du Dimanche in October 2018. "It doesn't fit his style. I talked to him. It doesn't really appeal to him."

Zidane stepped down as Real Madrid manager for the second time at the end of last season after a second stint in the dugout. He has been linked with a number of high profile moves though is yet to speak about his future. It is unknown if his stance has changed over managing in England someday.

Pressure has been mounting on Solskjaer following a poor run of results, culminating in Sunday's 5-0 home humiliation at the hands of bitter rivals Liverpool. Zidane has been linked as a replacement owed to his success at Real as well as his previous experience working with United stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane.

