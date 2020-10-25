Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists he has a role for Donny van de Beek at Manchester United

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists Donny van de Beek has a role to play at the club.

The Dutchman was left out of the starting XI for the visit of Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday.

And Solskjaer did not turn to him as a second-half substitute as United chased a winner, leading to questions posed by two former Red Devils.

"We’re talking about Van de Beek, nothing against the kid, but why have we bought him? He’s watching the game from the stand every game. We don’t need him, that’s the truth,” said Patrice Evra on pundit duty for Sky Sports.

His thoughts were echoed by Gary Neville, who wondered why United had not yet found space for Van de Beek in a Premier League starting line-up.

"What is a little bit of a mystery is the use of Van de Beek since he’s been signed for £40 million," Neville said.

"He doesn’t seem to be at the forefront of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans in every game. It’s a bit of a mystery that one. And the more he doesn’t start, and the more he doesn’t come on, the more you’re thinking, 'Well £40m player, ordinarily you’d get him in the team'.

"He must be thinking: 'What am I doing here?' at this moment in time.”

“Don't worry about that," Solskjaer said when asked how Van de Beek could force his way into the starting XI. “He'll get his games. Don't worry about that. It's easy to say who should be playing and more difficult to say who shouldn't.”

Saturday’s stalemate made it three games unbeaten for United in all competitions following recent victories over Newcastle and PSG.

However, the Red Devils are still awaiting their first Premier League win at Old Trafford this season.

Solskjaer’s side return to action against RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Wednesday, before hosting Arsenal next weekend.

