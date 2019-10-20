Ole Gunnar Solskjaer aims dig at Liverpool as he predicts when Manchester United will win their next Premier League title

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is adamant that Manchester United will not have to wait 30 years for their next Premier League title, although he admitted they may have to “wait a while” to finish on top of the division once more.

The Red Devils have won the top flight a record 20 times, although they are without a championship since Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013.

Solskjaer’s side currently trail league leaders Liverpool by 15 points after eight matches of the 2019/20 campaign.

United could fall further behind their fierce rivals if Jurgen Klopp’s men emerge victorious at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Liverpool are seeking to win their first title in three decades, but Solskjaer insists United will not have to wait that long for their 21st crown.

“Manchester United will bounce back and win the league,” he said. “We might have to wait a while but I’m sure it is not going to be 30 years before the next title.

“We know we aren’t creating enough chances, we need to be more adventurous. One of my big philosophies is to play attacking football by launching attacks quickly, but to do that you need confidence to move the ball forward.

“We had a good spell last season playing fast, fluid counterattacking football, but since then opponents have been setting up to try to stop us doing that. Either we haven’t been given the chance or we haven’t been able to grasp it.

“Young, inexperienced players often want to play safe for fear of making a mistake. At this club we prefer them to take risks, because we know these players are good enough, but if you lack confidence you sometimes think twice instead of acting on instinct.

“Football nowadays is so quick in the moment of transition, teams spring back into shape so swiftly after losing the ball, that it only takes one or two square passes for the opportunity to disappear.

“I want to defend well in the sense of winning the ball in great positions to set up an attack. That’s the next bit we need to get right.”

READ MORE

Time and patience are only valuable if Manchester United don't waste both of them – as they're currently doing

Who are the Golden Boy winners since 2003 – and what happened to them?

Why Mauricio Pochettino only has two options left for his future