Olympics football drama continues, as manager is SUSPENDED

The 2024 Olympics has thrown up plenty of controversy already, and it's barely been two days of the football kicking off in France.

First, Argentina men were denied a late equaliser against Morocco 90 minutes after fans had left the stadium, with the three final minutes played out in an empty stadium.

Now, Canada have sent women's football head coach Bev Priestman home from the Olympics, as the fallout from the recent spying scandal continues. The Canadians were caught flying a drone over a New Zealand training session ahead of their opening match of the Paris Games against the Kiwis.

Two members of Priestman's backroom staff had already been removed from the Games for their part in the incident. FIFA also opened disciplinary proceedings against the Canadian football association, Canada Soccer.

VIDEO: How Leny Yoro Solves Man United's BIGGEST Problem

Priestman had already "voluntarily withdrawn" from taking charge of Canada's clash with New Zealand, taking responsibility for the conduct of her staff. Now, though, it has been confirmed that the 38-year-old Brit will not be involved for the remainder of the Olympics.

It has been claimed that the Canadian women's set-up used drones inappropriately in the past, prompting Canada Soccer chief executive Kevin Blue to release the following statement on Friday:

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Over the past 24 hours, additional information has come to out attention regarding previous drone use against opponents, predating the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. In light of these new revelations, Canada Soccer has made the decision to suspend women's national team head coach Bev Priestman for the remainder of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, and until the completion of our recently announced independent external review."

Bev Priestman (Image credit: Alamy)

Against the backdrop of the unfolding scandal, Canada beat New Zealand 2-1 on Thursday evening. They face hosts France in their second group match on Sunday.

Bev Priestman was appointed Canada boss in 2020, having previously worked with the country's U17 and U20 women's teams. She also served as assistant coach under Phil Neville during his time in charge of England.

Priestman led Canada to gold at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo (delayed until 2021 due to Covid), as well as the final of the 2022 CONCACAF Women's Championship. She was voted as the best women's national coach by the IFFHS in 2021.

Canada line up ahead of their Olympic opener against New Zealand (Image credit: Alamy)

More Olympics stories

How to watch men’s Olympics football 2024 live streams from anywhere

A Ballon d'Or winner, a Brazilian legend's last hurrah and the superstar looking to complete football: FourFourTwo's 10 players to watch at the Olympics

From fallout to triumph: How Nigeria stunned the world to win Olympic gold in 1996