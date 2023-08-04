‘One of the most aggressive players I’ve played with’: How Vincent Kompany's actions set the tone at Manchester City

Vincent Kompany is a competitive leader, something he epitomised as the captain of Manchester City and is now displaying as the manager of Burnley.

As a 24-year-old player at Manchester City, and entering his third season at the club, Kompany's personality really came to the fore during a pre-season game against Inter Milan, on the first day of August in 2010.

Facing Inter in Baltimore, the Nerazzurri were newly crowned champions of Europe – and from kick-off, they showed their might by taking City apart.

Kompany refused to back down against Inter Milan in 2010 (Image credit: Getty Images)

It was Roberto Mancini’s first pre-season as manager and a barometer of the work still to be done. Kompany – by now playing at centre-back, having started as a holding midfielder upon his arrival in 2008 – wasn’t happy.

It was only a friendly, but his team’s tempo was low and good habits weren’t being formed. Then... bang. He put in a heavy challenge on Samuel Eto’o. The Cameroon legend was irked. Crack. He did it again.

“The more you complain, the more I’ll do it,” Kompany told him. Inter won, 3-0 but a point was made.

Nedum Onuoha played with Kompany during the Belgian's first few years at Manchester City, and remembers the moment well.

Vincent Kompany's Burnley will blow your mind

“Vinny was one of the most aggressive players that I played with," Onuoha tells FourFourTwo. “He loved to get on the ball, not overplay, but be involved. If it wasn’t going well, he never shied away from things. That game against Inter was one of those times. Yes, it was a friendly but we were getting battered.

“Most of the team were just disappointed, but with Vinny it was bigger – there was real frustration and he took matters into his own hands, to get on the front foot and upset their rhythm. Vinny wasn’t prepared to be beaten in that matter. It was about personal pride.

"Gradually that attitude set the tone at the whole club. You don’t roll over, ever. Every game matters, never make it easy. Those standards remain at the club today.”

More stories

In FourFourTwo's Season Preview, we take a look at how all 92 clubs in the top four tiers of English football will fare in the upcoming campaign - with Burnley and Manchester City looked at in even greater depth.

Marcus Rashford has also explained how Erik ten Hag has transformed Manchester United since taking over last year, while Liverpool fan Sam Quek reveals the incredible piece of Anfield memorabilia she owns.