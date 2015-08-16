Oscar faces spell on the sidelines

Chelsea midfielder Oscar is expected to miss next weekend's fixture against West Brom after being ruled out of Sunday's Manchester City clash through injury.

The Brazilian was replaced by compatriot Ramires in the starting XI at the Etihad Stadium, although details of his problem have not been revealed.

"Oscar's injury isn't a big one but it stops him from playing today and probably next week," Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho told Sky Sports.

Oscar scored the first goal in last weekend's season-opening 2-2 draw against Swansea City at Stamford Bridge.