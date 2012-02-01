Pardew not pertubed after Mariappa failure

Pardew believes James Perch can provide adequate cover for Fabricio Coloccini and Mike Williamson, with the duo set to sit out the Magpies' trip to Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday evening.

Newcastle appear unlikely to revive their interest in the 25-year-old this summer, with manager Pardew believing he can pick up better targets when the season ends.

Douglas of FC Twente has been linked with a move to St. James’ Park, while Ajax captain Jan Vertonghen has also been mooted as a possible arrival.

"We can hold fire now for the centre-half and we can probably get a better deal when we do," he told The Chronicle.

"I would like to have had a defender, but Perch did well at Brighton.

"You have to say that when he has come in he has done OK. He has boosted me a little bit on that front."

ByBen McAleer