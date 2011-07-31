Pastore closes in on PSG move

Palermo President Maurizio Zamparini has also confirmed talks are advanced for a player who was being courted by some of Europe's top clubs.

Zamparini has mentioned a figure of 43 million euros, which would be a French record.

PSG were bought by Qatari investors at the end of last season and are spending big to try to triumph at home and in Europe.

They have recruited former AC and Inter Milan coach Leonardo as sporting director, their ex-player calling it odd that a such a large capital city does not have a really successful club.

The Brazilian has used contacts in Italy to already sign AS Roma forward Jeremy Menez, Juventus midfielder Mohamed Sissoko and Palermo's Italy reserve goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu.