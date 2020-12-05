Paul McGowan fires Dundee to first win in four matches

Paul McGowan was on target as Dundee won for the first time in four games with a 1-0 Scottish Championship victory over Arbroath.

Dundee started brightly and Max Anderson twice had shots blocked by Tom O’Brien before Daniel Mullen had a goal ruled out for offside.

McGowan then played in Jordan Marshall, but Derek Gaston parried his shot behind for a corner.

Michael Ruth had a good opportunity for Arbroath, but his effort bounced off Liam Fontaine and to safety.

Gaston denied Anderson with a superb one-handed save before Dundee went ahead 10 minutes from half-time when McGowan curled home from the edge of the box via a post.

Christie Elliott almost doubled the lead after the break, but his shot rebounded off the post and away.

Jack Hamilton then produced a superb save from Jason Thomson’s header to preserve Dundee’s lead.