Juventus put five players up for sale as Paul Pogba agrees to Turin return

The France international departed the Turin club in 2016 to return to Old Trafford but has become disillusioned after a disappointing campaign, as United failed to qualify for the Champions League.

Corriere dello Sport has reported that the midfielder has agreed to a Juve return, but the Italian champions will have to raise cash to make it happen.

With Maurizio Sarri set to take over as coach, the Bianconeri will consider selling players who won’t fit in with his system, as well as those whose values are in decline.

They include Mario Mandzukic, Douglas Costa, Joao Cancelo, Juan Cuadrado and Mattia Perin.

Cancelo has already attracted the attention of United and rivals Manchester City.

Juve hope to raise around €110 million from these sales, which would allow them to bankroll the signing of Pogba, or potentially Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt.

