Another club have entered the race to sign Paul Pogba this summer

Juventus want to re-sign Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, write the Guardian.

The France international returned to Old Trafford in 2016 after United paid Juve a then-world record fee of £89m for his services.

Pogba, who has won two trophies in his second spell in Manchester, continues to be linked with a move away this summer.

Real Madrid remain in pole position to secure his signature as Zinedine Zidane eyes a squad overhaul, but Juventus are interested in bringing the World Cup winner back to Turin.

However, with United set to demand at least £130m for one of their star men, the Italian giants would have to sell two or three first-team players to finance the deal.

Max Allegri's men secured another Serie A title last week, but they still want to strengthen their squad this summer as they continue to search for a first Champions League triumph since 1996.

Miralem Pjanic and Douglas Costa could both move on in order to aid Juve's pursuit of Pogba, although the player himself is thought to be keen on a move to Madrid.

