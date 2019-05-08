Here's why Manchester United could keep hold of Paul Pogba this summer

Manchester United will need to lower their £160m asking price if Paul Pogba is to seal a move away from Old Trafford this summer, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Real Madrid have been heavily linked with the France international ever since Zinedine Zidane returned for a second spell as manager in March.

Pogba is also keen to swap Manchester for Madrid at the end of the season, but United will not sell the midfielder for anything less than £160m.

Madrid are set for a busy summer as Zidane seeks to overhaul his squad, with Christian Eriksen and Eden Hazard among their other targets.

And although Los Blancos also want to bring Pogba to the Bernabeu, they are hoping to first drive the price down.

Madrid are prepared to offer around £100m for the 26-year-old, which is only a slight increase on the £89m United paid to Juventus in 2016.

The La Liga giants may therefore require Pogba to publicly agitate for a move away from United, who will play in the Europa League next term after Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Huddersfield.

READ MORE...

5 things Manchester United must do to move forward as a club

Andy Mitten column: At Manchester United, things are very, very bad - and could get worse