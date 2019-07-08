Why Real Madrid aren't worried about Juventus when it comes to Paul Pogba

The Spanish and Italian giants are set to lock horns for the World Cup winner this summer.

Pogba spent four years in Turin before joining the Old Trafford club in 2016, and the Mail reports that the Bernabeu hierarchy are confident the 26-year-old wants to test himself in a new league and play under Zinedine Zidane.

The Spanish club will submit a formal bid before the end of July but must first sell several first-team players to raise funds.

Their efforts to move on Gareth Bale have so far been futile, but James Rodriguez is closing in on a €40 million reunion with Carlo Ancelotti at Napoli.

The deal is currently being stalled by disagreements over the payment method, as Real are looking for an up-front fee for the Colombian to help fund their move for Pogba.

James’s departure, combined with the potential sale of reported Arsenal target Lucas Vazquez, could give Madrid the financial firepower to test United’s resolve by the end of the month.

