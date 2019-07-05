Manchester United reject Real Madrid's offer of swap deal for Paul Pogba involving two players

Zinedine Zidane is eager to bring the France midfielder to the Bernabeu this summer after already securing the signings of Eden Hazard, Ferland Mendy and Luka Jovic.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez wants to make the signing without meeting United’s €170 million price tag.

The Red Devils have rejected a proposal of €80 million plus Gareth Bale or Isco as they continue to insist that the World Cup winner isn’t for sale.

Perez would be willing to go as high as €150 million, but the Spanish giants want to see Pogba submit a transfer request to help move the deal along.

Juventus are continuing to monitor the situation and would be willing to bid €70 million plus Paulo Dybala, Alex Sandro or Blaise Matuidi, but again this suggestion has been turned down by the Old Trafford hierarchy.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad fly out to Australia on Monday to begin their pre-season tour of Oceania and Asia.

Now read...

TARGETS 5 things Manchester United MUST achieve in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first full season

FLOPS 10 major Premier League signings who were sold for a huge loss within a year