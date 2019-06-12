Real Madrid push for Paul Pogba as Zidane says 'no' to Spurs wantaway - report

Zinedine Zidane has told Real Madrid to pick Manchester United's Paul Pogba over Tottenham Hotspur's Christian Eriksen, according to Marca.

Last week, Eriksen said that he "would like to try something new", which prompted reports of a possible move to Real Madrid.

However, Zidane is believed to have said no to signing Eriksen and instead would like his compatriot Pogba at Los Blancos.

Having already closed deals for Luka Jovic and Eden Hazard, and with Ferland Mendy reportedly edging nearer, Madrid have turned their attention to midfield.

Marca's report claims that the club have agreed to do all they can to acquire the World Cup winner.

Real Madrid are thought to be relying on Pogba piling the pressure on United in a bid to make a deal more achievable.

Ajax's Donny van de Beek was reportedly also on the midfield target list, but is seen as too much of a risk at this moment in time.

READ MORE...

9 bold transfer predictions that will DEFINITELY happen this summer

10 botched transfers you might not know about