Italian reports suggest Paulo Dybala likely to join Manchester United this summer

Gazzetta dello Sport claims that a deal has been arranged for the two players to switch clubs before the Premier League’s transfer deadline on August 8.

Lukaku has agreed a contract worth €9 million per season including bonuses in Turin, but Dybala is taking some time to consider his future.

The Argentina international’s representative Jorge Antun was in London yesterday for talks with the Red Devils and there is a gap between the parties, as United are offering a deal worth €8.5 million per season and Dybala wants €10-12 million.

However, the outlet believes that the most likely outcome is that a move goes ahead.

Dybala is yet to be completely convinced and has been taken aback by the sudden development as he was expecting to stay at Juve next season.

The deal now depends on the 25-year-old’s approval and he will return to Turin tomorrow to discuss the matter with coach Maurizio Sarri and sporting director Fabio Paratici.

Former United and Juve defender Patrice Evra is said to have phoned Dybala to discuss the move as he considers his future at Old Trafford.

The report adds that Mario Mandzukic could still become a Manchester United player by the end of the window, but it is likely to be in a separate deal.

A move for the Croatian would be simpler to arrange as the Serie A champions are ready to listen to offers and won’t demand an exaggerated fee, but the 33-year-old has steep wage demands of €6 million per season.

