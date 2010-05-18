Penpix of South Korea squad

Ri Myong-guk (Pyongyang City). Goalkeeper. Born Sept. 9 1986. Caps 27.

North Korea's "Gatekeeper of the Iron Wall" is reported to belt out the national anthem when the chips are down to inspire his team mates. Originally joined Pyongyang as a striker but when coaches suggested he try goalkeeping as a way to help the country's national team he threw himself into the position.

Kim Myong-won (Amrokgang). Goalkeeper. Born July 15 1983. Caps 9.

Like many of his international team mates, plays for Amrokgang who won the North Korean league title in 2007.

Kim Myong-gil (Amrokgang). Goalkeeper. Born Oct. 16 1984. Caps 10.

He was the number one keeper until Ri graduated to the side. Was part of North Korea's failed attempt to reach the 2006 World Cup finals.

Cha Jong-hyok (Amrokgang). Defender. Born Sept. 25 1985. Defender. Caps 30. Goals 0.

Made a brief appearance during the qualifiers four years ago, when North Korea failed to reach the finals, and has now established himself as a regular.

Ri Jun-il (Sobaeksu). Defender. Born Aug. 24 1987. Caps 25. Goals 0.

Usually deployed as a sweeper and controls the defence. Has been a fixture in the side throughout World Cup qualifying.

Ri Kwang-chon (April 25). Defender. Born Sept. 4 1985. Caps 39. Goals 1.

Usually one of the first names coach Kim Jong-hun's puts on his team sheet. Was on the side that failed to qualify for the 2006 World Cup finals.

Nam Song-chol (April 25). Defender. Born May 7 1982. Caps 41. Goals 1.

A fixture on the left side of the team's five-man defence. Shared the job of captain with Hong Yong-jo during the qualifiers.

Ri Kwang-hyok (Kyonggongop). Defender. Born Aug. 17 1987. Caps 15. Goals 0.

Came up through North Korea's youth system and was one of the squad at the 2007 under-20 World Cup.

Pak Chol-jin (Amrokgang). Defender. Born Sept. 5 1985. Caps 33. Goals 0.

Experienced central defender who was part of the failed attempt to qualify for the World Cup four years ago.

Pak Nam-chol (Amrokgang). Defender. Born Oct. 3 1988.

The younger of two players with the same name, he played four of North Korea's World Cup qualifiers but has yet to win a regular starting spot.

Ryang Yong-gi (Vegalta Sendai). Midfielder. Born Jan. 7 1982. Caps 10. Goals 8.

Osaka-born dynamo who has been named captain of his Japanese club. Small in stature but has great technique and is a tireless worker. Was outstanding in North Korea's victory at the 2010 AFC Challenge Cup, which earned his country a place in next year's Asian Cup. Finished top goalscorer and was named the tournament's most valuable player.

An Yong-hak (Omiya Ardija). Midfielder. Born Aug. 25 1978. Caps 23. Goals 2.

Veteran presenc