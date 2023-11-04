Pep Guardiola dismisses Manchester United great's criticism of 'spectacle' conversations

The Manchester derby continues to divide. After Manchester City's convincing 3-0 win over Manchester United last weekend, Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag and his squad came under fire for a poor performance and sub-par start to the season.

Forward Marcus Rashford was then criticised for attending a pre-planned birthday celebration hours after the game, with Ten Hag branding it “unacceptable”, and rumours swirled about the manager's future.

Now, Sky Blues boss Pep Guardiola has responded to a claim from pundit and United legend Roy Keane that his on-pitch conversations with players are “all for show”.

Speaking on Sky Sports about the derby, Keane said Guardiola should “get down the tunnel” rather than begin his post-match debriefs in front of the fans and cameras.

But Guardiola, who was filmed in discussion with Erling Haaland moments after the full-time whistle, said: "I don't need at my age to do something for the people.

"I respect a lot Roy Keane. Sometimes I finish the game and go inside, sometimes I stay there. When I find a player we chat about the game. I know the camera is there. At that moment I was outside, wanted to [celebrate] with the fans.

"We chat about the second goal, the miss. The header [could be] stronger to put the ball in the back of the net with more power. It happened with Erling in Burnley.

“I don't think after the game to go to the players to do some spectacle for the people. I could have done it inside, of course. I've done it many times in the locker room."

City take on Bournemouth today hoping to build on their United win after a rare full week’s preparation. Victory could briefly put them top of the table before Arsenal face Newcastle United at 17:30 and Tottenham Hotspur host Chelsea on Monday night.

Haaland bagged his second consecutive brace against United, having also netted twice against Young Boys in the Champions League. The goals put him on 13 from 15 matches this season.

"He's so important for us, he feels really fit now," Guardiola said of his talisman.

"Today I saw him training with incredible energy. I don't think about March, April, May. We try to win games to be contenders for the competitions.

"If he goes down, he takes a rest. Now, he's feeling good. Having him on the pitch gives us confidence and is an incredible threat."

